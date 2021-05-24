Difference between revisions of "Rejoice Nharaunda"
Rejoice Nharaunda-Makawa is a Zimbabwean philanthropist and media personality. She is the founder of Chengeto Zimbabwe Trust.
Nharaunda-Makawa hosts the talk show Issues-Pane Nyaya across 7 radio stations and a television station in Zimbabwe.
Career
She hosts the talk show Issues-Pane Nyaya across 7 radio stations and on ZBC TV. Nharaunda was one of the Netherlands Embassy 16 gender champions in 2019. In 2020, Rejoice was on board to chair the panel of judges to choose that year's gender champions.[1]
Chengeto Zimbabwe Trust
Rejoice Nharaunda-Makawa founded Chengeto Africa Trust, a women’s rights organisation that provides shelter and support to GBV survivors.[1]
Zimpapers Board
She was on the Zimpapers board before her removal in May 2021. Nharaunda-Makawa was reportedly removed together with Shingi Munyeza and Karen Dube after their loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime was questioned.
Nharaunda confirmed her removal while Munyeza declined to answer ZimLive's questions. Dube could not be reached for comment.[2][3]
