Nharaunda-Makawa hosts the talk show ''Issues-Pane Nyaya'' across 7 radio stations and a television station in [[Zimbabwe]].
Nharaunda-Makawa hosts the talk show ''Issues-Pane Nyaya'' across 7 radio stations and a television station in [[Zimbabwe]].
Latest revision as of 10:30, 24 May 2021
Rejoice Nharaunda-Makawa is a Zimbabwean human rights activist and media personality. She is the founder of Chengeto Zimbabwe Trust.
Nharaunda-Makawa hosts the talk show Issues-Pane Nyaya across 7 radio stations and a television station in Zimbabwe.
Career
Issues-Pane Nyaya
She hosts the talk show Issues-Pane Nyaya across 7 radio stations and on ZTN. Nharaunda was one of the Netherlands Embassy 16 gender champions in 2019. In 2020, Rejoice was on board to chair the panel of judges to choose that year's gender champions.[1]
Chengeto Zimbabwe Trust
Rejoice Nharaunda-Makawa founded Chengeto Africa Trust, a women’s rights organisation that provides shelter and support to GBV survivors.[1]
Zimpapers Board
She was on the Zimpapers board before her removal in May 2021. Nharaunda-Makawa was reportedly removed together with Shingi Munyeza and Karen Dube after their loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime was questioned.
Nharaunda confirmed her removal while Munyeza declined to answer ZimLive's questions. Dube could not be reached for comment.[2][3]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Meet Our Judges for 2020, 16days, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Rejoice Nharaunda-Makawa, Market Screener, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Munyeza ousted from Zimpapers board as loyalty to regime questioned, ZimLive, Publsihed: May 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021