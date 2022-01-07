−

'''Tangwena''''s rift with the colonial authorities started as soon as he was made chief. He went to the District Office to inform the Native Commissioner that he was now the Chief of the Tangwena people but he was informed that it was not possible since the Tangwena people were squatters on a farm owned by William Hanmer, he was also informed that the Tangwena people were actually registered labourers. <ref name="patriot"/> On several occasions '''Tangwena''' refused to be evicted from his ancestral lands even in light of an eviction order from the Ministry of Home Affairs. After having been taken to court for refusing to be moved off the land, '''Tangwena''' won the ruling and was allowed to live on the land but the Rhodesians resorted to intimidatory tactics. The authorities crafted a dubious piece of legislation which allowed them to evict '''Tangwena''' and his people from their land. It was on '''18 September 1969''' that the Tangwena were evicted from the land in a violent manner in which some of the Tangwena people were beaten by the Rhodesian Police. <ref name="patriot"/> '''Rekayi Tangwena''' also led a demonstration against the colonial authorities at Nyanga Police station despite the brutality that had earlier been exhibited by the police when they were evicted. Eventually, '''Rekayi Tangwena''' joined the trek into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle. Tangwena is most celebrated for his role in helping liberation heroes such as [[Robert Mugabe]] and [[Edgar Tekere]] crossing into Mozambique. <ref name="herald">Fortious Nhambura [http://www.herald.co.zw/mbuya-tangwena-a-true-heroine/ Mbuya Tangwena a true heroine], ''The Herald'', Published: May 8, 2013, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref> Robert Mugabe is said to have stayed at the Tangwena homestead for a while before he was smuggled into Mozambique. <ref name="herlady">Tichaona Zindoga [http://www.herald.co.zw/40-years-on-retracing-president-mugabes-journey-into-mozambique/ 40 years on: Retracing the President Mugabe's journey into Mozambique], ''The Herald'', Published: April 4, 2015, Retrieved: July 29, 2015</ref>

