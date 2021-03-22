Pindula

Relebogile Mabotja is a South African media personality, businesswoman and philanthropist.

Background

Children

In March 2021, Relebogile Mabotja revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news in a social media post that also carried the link of her tell-all interview with an online magazine, Batswadi.[1]

References

  1. RELEBOGILE MABOTJA IS PREGNANT!, Daily Sun, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2021
