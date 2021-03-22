Relebogile Mabotja is a presenter on 702 every weekday morning.<ref name="R">[https://www.702.co.za/presenters/541/relebogile-mabotja Relebogile Mabotja], ''702'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 22, 2021</ref>

In 2020, Mabotja left Metro FM after being with the station for a year. Relebogile started on The Fresh Breakfast Show alongside DJ Fresh before moving to drivetime show The Kings Suite, hosted by SPHEctacula and DJ Naves. She denied reports that Metro FM had dismissed her saying she had left on good terms.<ref name="D">Nonkululeko Mazibuko, [https://www.news24.com/drum/Celebs/relebogile-mabotja-on-leaving-metro-fm-i-left-metro-on-good-terms-20200401 Relebogile Mabotja on leaving Metro FM: ‘I left Metro on good terms’], ''Drum Magazine'', Published: April 1, 2020, Retrieved: March 22, 2021</ref>

In March 2021, Relebogile Mabotja revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news in a social media post that also carried the link of her tell-all interview with an online magazine, Batswadi.<ref name="D">[https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/relebogile-mobotja-is-pregnant-20210319 RELEBOGILE MABOTJA IS PREGNANT!], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2021</ref>

In March 2021, Relebogile Mabotja revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news in a social media post that also carried the link of her tell-all interview with an online magazine, Batswadi.<ref name="D">[https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/relebogile-mobotja-is-pregnant-20210319 RELEBOGILE MABOTJA IS PREGNANT!], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2021</ref>

Relebogile Mabotja is a South African media personality, businesswoman and philanthropist.

Background

Children

In March 2021, Relebogile Mabotja revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news in a social media post that also carried the link of her tell-all interview with an online magazine, Batswadi.[1]

Career

Metro FM

In 2020, Mabotja left Metro FM after being with the station for a year. Relebogile started on The Fresh Breakfast Show alongside DJ Fresh before moving to drivetime show The Kings Suite, hosted by SPHEctacula and DJ Naves. She denied reports that Metro FM had dismissed her saying she had left on good terms.[1]

702

Relebogile Mabotja is a presenter on 702 every weekday morning.[2]

References