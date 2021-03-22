Difference between revisions of "Relebogile Mabotja"
Relebogile Mabotja is a South African media personality, businesswoman and philanthropist.
Background
Children
In March 2021, Relebogile Mabotja revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news in a social media post that also carried the link of her tell-all interview with an online magazine, Batswadi.[1]
Career
Metro FM
In 2020, Mabotja left Metro FM after being with the station for a year. Relebogile started on The Fresh Breakfast Show alongside DJ Fresh before moving to drivetime show The Kings Suite, hosted by SPHEctacula and DJ Naves. She denied reports that Metro FM had dismissed her saying she had left on good terms.[1]
702
Relebogile Mabotja is a presenter on 702 every weekday morning.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 RELEBOGILE MABOTJA IS PREGNANT!, Daily Sun, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2021 Cite error: Invalid
- ↑ Relebogile Mabotja, 702, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 22, 2021