Relebogile Mabotja is a South African media personality, businesswoman and philanthropist.

Background

Mabotja is the middle child of three siblings. She was born and raised in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.[1]

Age

Relebogile Mabotja was born on September 5, 1985.

Children

In March 2021, Relebogile Mabotja revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She revealed the news in a social media post that also carried the link of her tell-all interview with an online magazine, Batswadi.[2]

Businesses

Relebogile Mabotja runs her own company, Lebotja Media.[3]

Career

In 2019, she was appointed the vice-chairperson of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).[1]

Metro FM

In 2020, Mabotja left Metro FM after being with the station for a year. Relebogile started on The Fresh Breakfast Show alongside DJ Fresh before moving to drivetime show The Kings Suite, hosted by SPHEctacula and DJ Naves. She denied reports that Metro FM had dismissed her saying she had left on good terms.[4]

702

Before joining Metro FM, Relebogile Mabotja was a presenter on 702 where she presented every weekday morning. She joined 702 in 2012.[5][1]

Acting

She has acted in shows like Rhythm City and Zone 14. In 2003, she dropped out of matric to star in stage musical Fame.[1] Mabotja also appeared in Home Affairs, Generations, Gospel Grooves, 12 Days of Christmas and Kompleks, as well as German film Traum Hotel.[6]

Skeem Saam

Relebongile appeared in Skeem Saam, playing the role of Turfloop business executive Ms Sedibe.[6]

TV Presenting

Mabotja was the presenter of Dance Your Butt Off and e.tv's youth programming show Craz-e.[1] She has also had guest presenter roles on shows like Trending SA and Gospel Avenue on SABC.[6]

When she is not on television, Mabotja holds the producer and executive producer roles on television shows The Man Council, Raising Babies 101 and Afro Cafe.[6] She was the musical director e.TV’s I Love South Africa.

Awards & Honours

In 2020, she was named one of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans.[7]