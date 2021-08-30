Kajoba served as Muchinga Province Police Commissioner.<ref name="ZR">Chris Phiri, [https://zambiareports.com/2013/01/28/cop-arrested-for-defiling-school-in-chinsali/ Cop Arrested for Defiling School in Chinsali], ''Zambia Reports'', Published: January 28, 2013, Retrieved: August 30, 2021</ref> Remmy Kajoba also served as Lusaka Province Commissioner.<ref name="ZDM">KELVIN KACHINGWE, [http://www.daily-mail.co.zm/nkwazi-theatre-live-enemy/ Nkwazi Theatre to â€˜live with enemyâ€™], ''Zambia Daily Mail'', Published: September 28, 2014, Retrieved: August 30, 2021</ref>

Remmy Kajoba is the Inspector General of Police in Zambia. He was appointed to the post on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.





Career

Inspector General Remmy Kajoba was recalled by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021 to replace Kakoma Kanganja. Kajoba had been retired by Edgar Lungu's administration.

