Remmy Kajoba is the Inspector General of Police in Zambia. He was appointed to the post on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.
Career
Inspector General Remmy Kajoba was recalled by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021 to replace Kakoma Kanganja. Kajoba had been retired by Edgar Lungu's administration.
Kajoba served as Muchinga Province Police Commissioner.[1] Remmy Kajoba also served as Lusaka Province Commissioner.[2]
