In July 2018, Rephias Sithole was elected to Ward 16 Chipinge RDC, for MDC Alliance with 2025 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chipinge RDC with 2025 votes, beating Gladys Muposhi of Zanu PF with 1331 votes, Remeredzai Marian Ziki of NCA with 92 votes, and Lovemore Manesa, independent with 63 votes. [1]
