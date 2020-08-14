Difference between revisions of "Reporting Currency"

Reporting currency is a financial term used in the corporate treasury to define the currency used by a parent company in the financial statements to make easier the understanding of their financial reports.[1]

Background

The reporting currency is usually the currency used in an organization's home country. In order to issue financial statements in its reporting currency, a multi-national firm must first convert the reporting of its subsidiaries in other countries to the reporting currency.

The presentation currency is the currency in which the entity presents its financial statements and this may be different from the functional currency, (e.g. If the entity in question is a foreign owned subsidiary. It may have to present its financial statements in the currency of the parent company, even though that is different from their normal trading currency).[3]

Reporting Currency in Zimbabwe

The reluctance by the government to realise that the local currency is yet to attain the normal status of a functional currency is quite worrisome. Officials continue announcing monetary and fiscal measures basing on a currency they do not believe in. When they want to set the capital requirements of banking institutions, they prefer to calibrate the amounts in the greenback.[4]













