Difference between revisions of "Resias Masunda"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Resias Masunda''' was elected to Ward 44 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6870 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be foun...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:45, 15 January 2021
In July 2018, Resias Masunda was elected to Ward 44 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6870 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 44 Harare Municipality with 6870 votes, beating Anesu Cleopas Gabaza of Zanu PF with 2042 votes, Anxious Mukono, independent with 124 votes, Edward Mabika of ZIPP with 72 votes, Wenell Ndoya of NCA with 67 votes and Peter Svinurai of PRC with 44 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020