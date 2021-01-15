Difference between revisions of "Resias Masunda"

In July 2018, Resias Masunda was elected to Ward 44 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6870 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 44 Harare Municipality with 6870 votes, beating Anesu Cleopas Gabaza of Zanu PF with 2042 votes, Anxious Mukono, independent with 124 votes, Edward Mabika of ZIPP with 72 votes, Wenell Ndoya of NCA with 67 votes and Peter Svinurai of PRC with 44 votes. [1]

