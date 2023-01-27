Respina Zinyanduko is a senior corporate lawyer with experience in the Transport and Logistics, Agriculture, Wildlife, banking and energy industries. Her areas of specialty include labour, project management and financing, company secretarial, legal advisory, contracts drafting, negotiation and review, Corporate Governance, mergers and acquisitions, liquidations, banking and finance and due diligence.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2007 to 2011 - Administration, Legal and Corporate Services Manager, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

2011 to 2015 - Head Legal and Corporate Services, Allied Bank Limited.

2015 to 2016 - Legal and Compliance Manager, Agricultural Bamk of Zimbabwe (AGRIBANK).

2016 to 2021 - Assistant Company Secretary, Zimbabwe Power Company.

2021 to 2023 - General Manager, National Railways of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo.















Events

A Turkish investor, Yapi Merkezi, was in Zimbabwe in September 2021, looking at the NRZ. After a week-long tour, he was impressed by the country’s rail. NRZ acting general manager Mrs Respina Zinyanduko confirmed there was a deal which would herald the transformation of NRZ through the rehabilitation and modernisation of the country’s railway infrastructure. The Turkish company was finalising the financial package for NRZ having collated the cost of locomotives and repairs needed to put the parastatal back on the rails. She said Cabinet had already given the thumbs-up to the deal.

During the tour, they found about 258 cautions, or what we can call rail potholes, that need to be repaired. We are now at a stage where they are doing the costing of the repairs that are needed and they also indicated that they want to procure locomotives for us as part of the deal. So they are the ones who will source the funding and provide the technical expertise that is needed. The Government has already given us the green light to enter into a contract with Yapi Merkezi, so once they finish, then we can be able to come up with terms and sign the deal.

As part of the tour, Government officials, NRZ executives and the Yapi Merkezi team travelled to Tanzania to assess some of the work that has already been done by the company. Yapi Merkezi secured a US$1,9 billion contract to build a 422-km high-speed electric railway line in Tanzania. The company was responsible for designing and constructing the railway line. “Yapi Merkezi is quite a big company which has done a lot of work in Africa and a team went to Tanzania to assess the project that has been done by the company there. This gives us confidence that we are entering a deal with the right partner who has a proven track record.” [1]





Further Reading