Difference between revisions of "Resta Dzvinyangoma"

In July 2018, Resta Dzvinyangoma was elected to Ward 1 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1439 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Murewa RDC with 1439 votes, beating Peace Banza of MDC-Alliance with 119 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

