Difference between revisions of "Reuben Barwe"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020 ''</ref>

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Reuben Barwe''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Reuben Barwe is a Zimbabwean journalist. He is known mostly for his employment with ZBC as a chief correspondent and diplomatic correspondent. He has widely travelled around Zimbabwe and around the world.

Background

Barwe went to school in Zimbabwe and Nigeria. He also went to the University of Botswana where he studied English and History. [1]

Career

Upon Barwe's return from the University of Botswana, Barwe became a teacher for a short period of time. He then joined the Ministry of Information as an Information Officer around 1985. Barwe then started a Diploma in Mass communication at Harare Polytechnic. He eventually moved to Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) in 1987 as a reporter. He has been with ZBC since. Barwe retired officially as a full-time employee at ZBC in September 2013. ZBC, however, had him continue on under a new contract. [2]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Reuben Barwe is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$79,607.00. [3]

Trivia

Barwe is also a farmer and his farm is in Norton. He benefited from the Land Reform Programme that started in the late 90s. He said the Land reform programmer was the highest point in his career. [1]

Barwe has said that he refused to be a corrupt journalist, never accepting 'brown envelopes'. He attributed this to his success.[1]