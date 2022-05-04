Pindula

'''Reuben Zhiva''' is the husband of motivational speaker and blogger [[Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga]].
 
Reuben Zhiva and his wife Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga were married on 31 October 2021 at the Talent Village in [[Mabvuku]].<ref name="HH">Muchaneta Chimuka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/inside-sinikiwe-and-reubens-fairytale-love-affair/ Inside Sinikiwe and Reuben’s fairytale love affair], ''The Herald'', Published: November 6, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021</ref>
 
 +
 +
===Wedding Pictures===
 +
<gallery>
 +
Reuben and Sinikiwe Nikki Kademaunga.jpg|Reuben and Nikki Kademaunga
 +
Reuben and Nikki Zhiva.jpg|Reuben and Nikki Zhiva
 +
R&S Zhiva.jpg|Reuben and Nikki Zhiva
 +
</gallery>
  
 
===Children===
 
===Children===

Latest revision as of 10:04, 4 May 2022

Reuben Zhiva
Reuben Zhiva Biography
Reuben (left) and wife Sinikiwe
Spouse(s)Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga

Reuben Zhiva is the husband of motivational speaker and blogger Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga.

Background

He is from Gokwe.[1] Zhiva's mother died when he was in Grade Three.[2]

Wife

Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga

Reuben Zhiva and his wife Sinikiwe "Nikki" Kademaunga were married on 31 October 2021 at the Talent Village in Mabvuku.[3]

Wedding Pictures

  • Reuben and Nikki Kademaunga

  • Reuben and Nikki Zhiva

  • Reuben and Nikki Zhiva

Children

In February 2021 she revealed that she was pregnant. Nikki did not reveal the name of her partner because she wanted to protect her privacy.

Meeting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

On 20 April 2022, Reuben Zhiva and his wife met First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at Zimbabwe House. They also got the chance to have tea with Auxillia Mnangagwa who gave them a sewing machine, 20 meters of fabric and all other accessories to start a sewing project to sustain themselves and also sew reusable sanitary pads to assist other women with disabilities.

Before the meeting, Sinikiwe had expressed her wish to meet the First Lady during a television programme.[2]

References

  1. Muchaneta Chimuka, Inside Sinikiwe and Reuben’s fairytale love affair, The Herald, Published: November 6, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tendai Rupapa, Dream come true as Sinikiwe, husband meet First Lady, The Herald, Published: April 22, 2022, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
  3. Muchaneta Chimuka, Inside Sinikiwe and Reuben’s fairytale love affair, The Herald, Published: November 6, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021


