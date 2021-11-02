Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Rhinoceros"

Page Discussion
 
(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
Do you mean:
 
Do you mean:
 
* Rhinoceros - (family rhinocerotidae) - White - ''Ceratotherium simum'', and Black - '''Diceros bicornis''' [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]].
 
* Rhinoceros - (family rhinocerotidae) - White - ''Ceratotherium simum'', and Black - '''Diceros bicornis''' [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]].
*  
+
[[File:Rhinocerous.jpg|thumb|Rhinoceros]]
 +
* [[Rhino Safari Camp]] - [[Matusadona National Park]]
 +
* [[Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust]] - UK based, set up in '''1989''' to help conserve black rhinos, with [[Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe]] (WEZ).
 +
* [[Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy]] (MBRC) - set up by Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust and Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe, and local farmers who joined together in the late '''1980'''s. They also set up the [[Sebakwe Conservation and Education Centre]].
 +
* [[Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation]] - located in [[Hwedza]].
  
  
Line 10: Line 14:
 
|keywords=wildlife,big five,travel,tourism,nature,rhino
 
|keywords=wildlife,big five,travel,tourism,nature,rhino
 
|description= Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
 
|description= Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Rhinocerous.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Latest revision as of 14:51, 2 November 2021

Do you mean:

Rhinoceros
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Rhinoceros&oldid=111756"