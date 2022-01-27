Difference between revisions of "Rhinoceros"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
* [[Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation]] - located in [[Hwedza]].
* [[Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation]] - located in [[Hwedza]].
|−
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Latest revision as of 11:18, 27 January 2022
Do you mean:
- Rhinoceros - (family rhinocerotidae) - White - Ceratotherium simum, and Black - Diceros bicornis Facts on Zimbabwe Animals.
- Rhino Safari Camp - Matusadona National Park
- Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust - UK based, set up in 1989 to help conserve black rhinos, with Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ).
- Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy (MBRC) - set up by Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust and Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe, and local farmers who joined together in the late 1980s. They also set up the Sebakwe Conservation and Education Centre.
- Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation - located in Hwedza.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.