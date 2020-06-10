Difference between revisions of "Rhodrect Mugwanhira"

In July 2018, Rhodrect Mugwanhira was elected to Ward 6 Kariba Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 322 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Kariba Municipality with 322 votes, beating Fedison Aaron of MDC-Alliance with 239 votes. [1]

