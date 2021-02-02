He was born in [[ Johannesburg ]].

He was born in [[ Johanessburg ]].

Rich Mnisi is a South African designer.

Background

He was born in Johannesburg.

Age

No information on Rich Mnisi's age is available.

Education

He graduated from the Leaders in the Science with a BA in Fashion Design and Business Management.[1]

Career

Rich Mnisi founded his own brand OATH Studio in 2014. In this same year, he gained the title of the African Fashion International Young designer at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa.

He showcased his collection at the Design Indaba expo in 2015 where he bridged a modern culture and the unique heritage stories from Africa.

Mnisi has featured in ELLE, Dazed and Confused and GQ online.[1]

References