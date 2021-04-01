Difference between revisions of "Richard Chamutsa"

In July 2018, Richard Chamutsa was elected to Ward 5 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2210 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2210 votes, beating Catherine Arumando of Zanu PF with 1529 votes, Aloise Tandayi, independent with 297 votes, Ndanatsei Christina Nhau of BZA with 97 votes, Fungai Madzinga, independent with 83 votes, and Munyaradzi Shingirai Chirisi of ZIPP with 57 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

