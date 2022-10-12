Difference between revisions of "Richard Chamutsa"

On '''12 October 2022''', Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]] [[July Moyo]] suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, [[Lovemore Maiko]], [[Musa Makweza]], [[Kudakwashe Johns]], [[Chengetai Nyagondo]], '''Richard Chamutsa''', and [[Peter Matiringe]]. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. <ref name=" Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/local-government-minister-moyo-suspends-6-ccc-councillors-in-chitungwiza/ Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

In July 2018, Richard Chamutsa was elected to Ward 5 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2210 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2210 votes, beating Catherine Arumando of Zanu PF with 1529 votes, Aloise Tandayi, independent with 297 votes, Ndanatsei Christina Nhau of BZA with 97 votes, Fungai Madzinga, independent with 83 votes, and Munyaradzi Shingirai Chirisi of ZIPP with 57 votes. [1]

Events

On 12 October 2022, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, Lovemore Maiko, Musa Makweza, Kudakwashe Johns, Chengetai Nyagondo, Richard Chamutsa, and Peter Matiringe. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. [2]

Further Reading

[3]