Richard 'Nyoka' Chihoro is a retired Zimbabwean football and is the Dynamos Football Club team manager. He has been singled out as the DeMbare "juju man".

Richard Chihoro was born in 1956. He refuted claims he uses juju and said he earned the nickname Nyoka during playing days but it is being abused by the Dynamos rivals to suit their agenda. When he arrived at Dynamos he was very skillful and made life difficult for most defenders such that his former teammate Shaw Handriade gave him the nickname Nyoka. It had nothing to do with the juju thing, said Chihoro.

Chihoro arrived at Dynamos as a fresh faced 14 year old and went on to distinguish himself by rising through the ranks. At 18, Chihoro was already promoted to the senior team. Unfortunately for him, his arrival coincided with the era of George Shaya which meant he had to be content with a place on the bench. He was then loaned out to KB Royals and later on Mutapa Royals before he went on to have a stint with CAPS United Football Club.

After one year at the Green Machine, he was forced to hang his boots following a recurring injury which he had suffered whilst at Mutapa Royals.[1]

A lot of Dynamos’ rivals have a strong belief that Chihoro is the reason behind the Glamour Boys’ dominance in local football due to his “powers”. Since he was appointed in his role in 2011, DeMbare won four straight league titles and numerous cup competitions. Chihoro has also not helped matters as he sometimes performs unusual antics on the touchline that leaves no doubt in many people’s minds that he is indeed a juju master.













