Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Richard Choruma"

Page Discussion
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma''' is a retired [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who played for the national team and [[Highlanders]] as a midfielder.
+
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              = Richard Choruma <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = {{Death date and age|2020|12|29|1978|11|23}}
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = [[Zimbabwe]]
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Playing Football
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma''' was a retired [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who played for the national team and [[Highlanders]] as a midfielder.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==

Revision as of 07:42, 29 December 2020

Richard Choruma
DiedDecember 29, 2020(2020-12-29) (aged 42)
NationalityZimbabwe
Known forPlaying Football

Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma was a retired Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team and Highlanders as a midfielder.

Career

Choruma was the heartbeat in the all-conquering Highlanders side in the late 90s and 2000s.[1]

Teams Played For

Dabuka Express BK Consultancy

After retiring from football he formed Dabuka Express BK Consultancy whose focus was to identify footballing talent. In 2019, Dabuka Express BK Consultancy held tournaments in Nkayi in Matabeleland North and Kombo in Matabeleland South on August 19 and August 24-25 respectively.[2]

In February 2020 Dabuka Express held a two-day training camp for footballers between the ages of 17 and 22 at St Columba’s High School, Makokoba, Bulawayo.

Some of the consultancy’s directors include Mayfield Daka and the United Kingdom-based pair of Kevin Marley and Washington Ngwenya. [3]

Philanthropy

In May 2020 he teamed up with former Warriors players from Esrom Nyandoro, and Muzondiwa Mugadza to provide groceries to the elderly in the suburb of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo as a way to help the community cope during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. [1]

Death

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Austin Karonga, Ex-Warriors Unite To Feed Community. . .Esrom, Choruma, Mugadza Bring Smiles To Mzilikazi, Published: May 15, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
  2. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Choruma in rural talent identification drive, Sunday News, Published: August 11, 2019, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
  3. Ricky Zililo, Choruma two-day training camp starts, The Chronicle, Published: February 1, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Richard_Choruma&oldid=96201"