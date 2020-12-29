|description= Richard Choruma was a Zimbabwean footballer who played for Highlanders and the national team as a midfielder.

Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma was a retired Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team and Highlanders as a midfielder.

Career

Choruma was the heartbeat in the all-conquering Highlanders side in the late 90s and 2000s.[1] He made his senior national team debut against Malawi on March 16, 2003.[2]

Teams Played For

Dabuka Express BK Consultancy

After retiring from football he formed Dabuka Express BK Consultancy whose focus was to identify footballing talent. In 2019, Dabuka Express BK Consultancy held tournaments in Nkayi in Matabeleland North and Kombo in Matabeleland South on August 19 and August 24-25 respectively.[3]

In February 2020 Dabuka Express held a two-day training camp for footballers between the ages of 17 and 22 at St Columba’s High School, Makokoba, Bulawayo.

Some of the consultancy’s directors include Mayfield Daka and the United Kingdom-based pair of Kevin Marley and Washington Ngwenya. [4]

Philanthropy

In May 2020 he teamed up with former Warriors players from Esrom Nyandoro, and Muzondiwa Mugadza to provide groceries to the elderly in the suburb of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo as a way to help the community cope during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. [1]

Death

Choruma died at a Tembisa hospital in South Africa early on the morning of 29 December 2020 where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.[2]