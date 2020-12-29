Difference between revisions of "Richard Choruma"
|Richard Choruma
|Died
|December 29, 2020(aged 42)
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Known for
|Playing Football
Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma was a retired Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team and Highlanders as a midfielder.
Career
Choruma was the heartbeat in the all-conquering Highlanders side in the late 90s and 2000s.[1] He made his senior national team debut against Malawi on March 16, 2003.[2]
Teams Played For
Dabuka Express BK Consultancy
After retiring from football he formed Dabuka Express BK Consultancy whose focus was to identify footballing talent. In 2019, Dabuka Express BK Consultancy held tournaments in Nkayi in Matabeleland North and Kombo in Matabeleland South on August 19 and August 24-25 respectively.[3]
In February 2020 Dabuka Express held a two-day training camp for footballers between the ages of 17 and 22 at St Columba’s High School, Makokoba, Bulawayo.
Some of the consultancy’s directors include Mayfield Daka and the United Kingdom-based pair of Kevin Marley and Washington Ngwenya. [4]
Philanthropy
In May 2020 he teamed up with former Warriors players from Esrom Nyandoro, and Muzondiwa Mugadza to provide groceries to the elderly in the suburb of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo as a way to help the community cope during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. [1]
Death
Choruma died at a Tembisa hospital in South Africa early on the morning of 29 December 2020 where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Austin Karonga, Ex-Warriors Unite To Feed Community. . .Esrom, Choruma, Mugadza Bring Smiles To Mzilikazi, Published: May 15, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Former Highlanders Football Club player Richard Choruma dies, The Chronicle, Published: December 29, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Choruma in rural talent identification drive, Sunday News, Published: August 11, 2019, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, Choruma two-day training camp starts, The Chronicle, Published: February 1, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020