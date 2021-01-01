Difference between revisions of "Richard Choruma"
He made his senior national team debut against Malawi on March 16, 2003.<ref name="Chro"> Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/former-highlanders-football-club-player-richard-choruma-dies/ Former Highlanders Football Club player Richard Choruma dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: December 29, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
</ref>
==Death==
==Death==
Choruma died at a Tembisa
Choruma died at a Tembisa in South Africa early on the morning of 29 December 2020 where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.<ref name="Chro"/>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 06:59, 1 January 2021
|Richard Choruma
|Died
|December 29, 2020 (aged 42)
Tembisa Hospital, South Africa
|Cause of death
|Stomach Complications
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Known for
|Playing Football
Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma was a retired Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team and Highlanders as a midfielder.
Career
Choruma part of the Highlanders squad that won the Championship in 2000, 2001 and 2002, before joining Bloemfontein Celtics of South Africa in 2003. [1]He made his senior national team debut against Malawi on March 16, 2003.[2]
In 2001 he was the Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up.[1]
Teams Played For
- Highlanders
- Bloemfontein Celtics (South Africa)
Dabuka Express BK Consultancy
After retiring from football he formed Dabuka Express BK Consultancy whose focus was to identify footballing talent. In 2019, Dabuka Express BK Consultancy held tournaments in Nkayi in Matabeleland North and Kombo in Matabeleland South on August 19 and August 24-25 respectively.[3]
In February 2020 Dabuka Express held a two-day training camp for footballers between the ages of 17 and 22 at St Columba’s High School, Makokoba, Bulawayo.
Some of the consultancy’s directors include Mayfield Daka and the United Kingdom-based pair of Kevin Marley and Washington Ngwenya. [4]
Philanthropy
In May 2020 he teamed up with former Warriors players from Esrom Nyandoro, and Muzondiwa Mugadza to provide groceries to the elderly in the suburb of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo as a way to help the community cope during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. [5]
Death
Choruma died at a Tembisa Hospital in South Africa early on the morning of 29 December 2020 where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Highlanders mourn Choruma, The Chronicle, Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Former Highlanders Football Club player Richard Choruma dies, The Chronicle, Published: December 29, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Choruma in rural talent identification drive, Sunday News, Published: August 11, 2019, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, Choruma two-day training camp starts, The Chronicle, Published: February 1, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020
- ↑ Austin Karonga, Ex-Warriors Unite To Feed Community. . .Esrom, Choruma, Mugadza Bring Smiles To Mzilikazi, Published: May 15, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020