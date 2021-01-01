Choruma died at a Tembisa Hospital in South Africa early on the morning of 29 December 2020 where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.<ref name="Chro"/>

In 2001 he was the Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up.<ref name="CHron">Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/highlanders-mourn-choruma/ Highlanders mourn Choruma], ''The Chronicle'', Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 1, 2021 </ref>

Choruma part of the Highlanders squad that won the Championship in 2000, 2001 and 2002, before joining Bloemfontein Celtics of South Africa in 2003 . <ref name=" CHron "/>He made his senior national team debut against Malawi on March 16, 2003.<ref name="Chro"> Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/former-highlanders-football-club-player-richard-choruma-dies/ Former Highlanders Football Club player Richard Choruma dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: December 29, 2020, Retrieved: December 29, 2020 </ref>

Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma was a retired Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team and Highlanders as a midfielder.

Career

Teams Played For

Highlanders

Bloemfontein Celtics (South Africa)

Dabuka Express BK Consultancy

After retiring from football he formed Dabuka Express BK Consultancy whose focus was to identify footballing talent. In 2019, Dabuka Express BK Consultancy held tournaments in Nkayi in Matabeleland North and Kombo in Matabeleland South on August 19 and August 24-25 respectively.[3]

In February 2020 Dabuka Express held a two-day training camp for footballers between the ages of 17 and 22 at St Columba’s High School, Makokoba, Bulawayo.

Some of the consultancy’s directors include Mayfield Daka and the United Kingdom-based pair of Kevin Marley and Washington Ngwenya. [4]

Philanthropy

In May 2020 he teamed up with former Warriors players from Esrom Nyandoro, and Muzondiwa Mugadza to provide groceries to the elderly in the suburb of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo as a way to help the community cope during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. [5]

Death

Choruma died at a Tembisa Hospital in South Africa early on the morning of 29 December 2020 where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.[2]