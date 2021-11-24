|
|
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Infobox person |+
'''Richard Gwesela''', was a dissident, who [[Midlands ]]shortly before the signing of the [[Unity Accord]] in 1987. <ref name="herald"> [ https://www.herald.co.zw/the-curse-of-gwesela/], ''The curse of Gwesela, Published: 13 September 2013 , Retrieved: 13 Feb 2013''</ref>
|−
| honorific_prefix = Mr |
|−
| name = Richard Gwesela |
|−
| honorific_suffix = |
|−
| image = |
|−
| image_size = |
|−
| alt = |
|−
| caption = |
|−
| native_name = |
|−
| native_name_lang = |
|−
| birth_name = |
|−
| birth_date = |
|−
| birth_place = |
|−
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered --> |
|−
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) --> |
|−
| disappeared_place = |
|−
| disappeared_status = |
|−
| death_date = |
|−
| death_place = |
|−
| death_cause = |
|−
| body_discovered = |
|−
| resting_place = |
|−
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} --> |
|−
| monuments = |
|−
| residence = |
|−
| nationality = |
|−
| other_names = |
|−
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
|−
| citizenship = |
|−
| education = |
|−
| alma_mater = |
|−
| occupation = {{flat_list| |
|−
* |
|−
* |
|−
}} |
|−
| years_active = |
|−
| era = |
|−
| employer = |
|−
| organization = |
|−
| agent = |
|−
| known_for = |
|−
| notable_works = |
|−
| style = |
|−
| home_town = |
|−
| salary = |
|−
| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
|−
| television = |
|−
| title = |
|−
| term = |
|−
| predecessor = |
|−
| successor = |
|−
| party = |
|−
| movement = |
|−
| opponents = |
|−
| boards = |
|−
| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
|−
| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
|−
| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources --> |
|−
| criminal_penalty = |
|−
| criminal_status = |
|−
| spouse = |
|−
| partner = |
|−
| children = |
|−
| parents = |
|−
| relatives = |
|−
| callsign = |
|−
| awards = |
|−
| module = |
|−
| module2 = |
|−
| module3 = |
|−
| module4 = |
|−
| module5 = |
|−
| module6 = |
|−
| signature = |
|−
| signature_alt = |
|−
| signature_size = |
|−
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> |
|−
| footnotes = |
|−
| box_width = |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|−
'''Richard Gwesela''', was a
notorious dissident, who terrorised the [[Midlands]] province shortly after independence and before the signing of the [[Unity Accord]] in 1987.<ref name="herald"> [ https://www.herald.co.zw/the-curse-of-gwesela/], ''The curse of Gwesela, Published: 13 September 2013 , Retrieved: 13 Feb 2013''</ref> |
|
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
==Background== |+
|
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
Gwasela joined the [[ ZIPRA ]] forces in the liberation war in 1976. When he returned from the war he joined the dissidents. Gwasela and his gang were involved in a spate of robberies and families in the Midlands region suffered because of their criminal acts. |+
|
|+
joined the [[]] in 1976.
|
|+
When he returned from the war he joined the dissidents. Gwaselaand his gang were involved in a spate of robberies and families in the Midlands region suffered because of their criminal acts.
|
|
|−
==
Reign of Terror== |+
==
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
of
|
|+
=
|
|
|−
Gwesela’s reign of terror started early in 1987 when he and his gang killed four farmers from Midlands at the Somabula Country Club. Government linked Gwesela to 21 other murders before he was killed leading to many [[ZANU- PF]] officials fleeing the Copper Queen area in the province. |+
in he
|
|+
|
|+
his.
|
|+
to he was
|
|+
- the area .
|
|
|−
=
=Manhunt== |+
|−
The then Home Affairs minister said abortive attempts to capture Gwesela saw Government employing an offensive leading to the withdrawal of unformed security details from the area. |+
|
|+
=
|
|+
to Gweselato
|
|+
of .
|
|
|−
The authority introduced an “invisible task force” but Gwesela became more vicious leading to the contact where he was finally killed. |
|−
Gwesela’s reign of terror that had spread throughout the country when Zimbabwe was returning to peace after the dissident era saw authorities to put out a countrywide alert for his arrest and later a whopping Z$50 000 reward for his capture, dead or alive. |
|
|
|−
The early stages of the manhunt, there was a mix- up in Richard Gwesela’s identity, but the police later clarified the situation after police discovered that another dead bandit had been identified as Richard Gwesela. |+
|
|+
wasa-,
|
|
|
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
==
Death= = |+
|−
The then Home Affairs Minister [[Enos Nkala]] broke the news on September 18, 1987, that Gwesela, the notorious dissident, had been killed by security forces in the area. Nkala said Gwesela was shot dead together with three of his colleagues by the security forces at Chemagora communal lands. Another dissident was carried away by his colleagues after suffering serious injuries in the exchange. |+
=
|
|+
=
|
|+
=,,,
|
|+
|
|+
.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
Minister Nkala said during the Press conference: “We contacted his parents and they confirmed that the dead man was Gwesela, their son. We also notified Gwesela’s relatives and his uncle, Chief Gwesela, and they all confirmed that the dead man was indeed the notorious Gwesela.”<ref name="herald"/> |+
:
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==Fugitive theory== |
|−
Many people in Zhombe believe that Richard Gwesela is still alive. The talk is that he skipped the border when the heat from security forces mounted and sought refuge in South Africa where he is living a normal life out of crime.<ref name="herald"/> |
|−
|
|−
“No one in the area saw his body and even if you check with the family they would never show you where Richard was buried. Some even believe that the family agreed that the authorities had killed Gwesela because it had gone through a lot during his reign of terror. |
|−
“The general feeling is that the mother was afraid that she would be tortured. She identified the bullet- riddled body as her son’s for fear of continued victimisation by the people and security forces who combed the area daily.<ref name="herald"/> |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
<references/> |
Richard Gwesela, was a ZIPRA member turned dissident, who operated in Midlands Province, Zhombe District and around, until his death was announced on 18 September 1987 shortly before the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987. [1]
Personal Details
Richard Gwesela was born to, Mrs Magubane Ndumo, who died in 2006. The father was not known.
Mr Faya Ndebele, one of Chief Gwasela’s advisors and aides, said: “His mother married into a big family" (in a polygamous family) "and he also had a big family with the last born coming in 1986 just before he was killed. We do not know where he was buried but his death actually brought relief to the family.”
Mr Ndebele’s sentiments were also echoed by another village elder, Mr Nobert Gwesela, who narrated how at one time the family were detained for assisting and abetting the dissidents.
[2]
No further information could be found.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
He joined the Zipra forces in the Second Chimurenga in 1976.
When he returned from the war he joined the dissidents. Gwasela and his gang were involved in a spate of robberies and families in the Midlands region suffered because of their criminal acts.
Events
According to records, Gwesela’s 'reign of terror' started early in 1987 when he and his gang killed four farmers from Midlands at the Somabula Country Club.
Government linked Gwesela to 21 other murders before he was killed, leading to many Zanu-PF officials to flee the Copper Queen area in the province.
Authorities put out a countrywide alert for his arrest and later a whopping Z$50 000 reward for his capture, dead or alive.
In the early stages of the manhunt, there was a mix-up in Richard Gwesela’s identity, but the police later clarified the situation after police discovered that another dead bandit had been identified as Richard Gwesela.
In September 1987, he was killed in an exchange of fire with Zimbabwean Security Forces. Home Affairs Minister (at that time) Enos Nkala announced on 18 September 1987, that Gwesela, the notorious dissident, had been killed by security forces in the area. Nkala said Gwesela was shot dead together with three of his colleagues by the security forces at Chemagora communal lands. Another dissident was carried away by his colleagues after suffering serious injuries in the exchange.
Minister Nkala said during the Press conference: “We contacted his parents and they confirmed that the dead man was Gwesela, their son. We also notified Gwesela’s relatives and his uncle, Chief Gwesela, and they all confirmed that the dead man was indeed the notorious Gwesela.” [1]
Many "facts" have led to a disbelief that it was Richard Gwisela who was killed. Speculation is that he skipped the border when the heat from security forces mounted and sought refuge in South Africa where he is living a normal life out of crime.
- His "parents" could not have been contacted, nor confirmed, since his father was unknown.
- A body had already been previously mistakenly identified as his.
- The family had been detained and otherwise suffered, so to agree that he was dead was convenient.
The general feeling is that the mother was afraid that she would be tortured. She identified the bullet- riddled body as her son’s for fear of continued victimisation by the people and security forces who combed the area daily.
There are inconsistencies.
- Reward was $50 000. Yet In silence, onlookers filed past his body sprawled beneath a wanted poster offering $30,000 for him, dead or alive.
[3]
- Four year reign of terror. Yet According to records, Gwesela's reign of terror started early in 1987, and he was killed in September 1987. In what time was he linked to 21 other murders before he was killed.
During a period of great national tension - Gukurahundi, there was a lack of facts and journalistic integrity.
Further Reading
[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 [ https://www.herald.co.zw/the-curse-of-gwesela/], The curse of Gwesela, Published: 13 September 2013 , Retrieved: 13 Feb 2013
- ↑ The Curse of Gwesela, The Herald, Published: 13 September 2013, Retrieved: 19 November 2021
- ↑ Gang Leader Killed After 4 Years Of Terror, APNews, Published: 18 November 1987, Retrieved: 19 November 2021
- ↑ EXPOSED: Gwesela” Was A Police Dummy And His Real Name Was Zedious Mangena, Zim Eye, Published: 8 February 2020, Retrieved: 19 November 2021