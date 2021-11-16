Pindula

'''Richard Hove''' is a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.
* 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
* 1980 - Minister of Public Service <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
==School / Education==
'''1962''' - B Comm, India.
==Service / Career==
'''1966''' - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).
* At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
* Based in Zambia and Mozambique during [[Second Chimurenga ]].
* Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of [[Herbert Chitepo]]
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the '''1980''' Independence Celebrations.
==Events==
==Further Reading==
Richard Hove
BornRichard Hove
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former Minister of Public Service
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe

Richard Hove is a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.

  • 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
  • 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

1962 - B Comm, India.

Service / Career

1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).

  • At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
  • Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
  • Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo

As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
