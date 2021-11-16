Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Richard Hove"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 81: Line 81:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Richard Hove''' is a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.  
+
'''Richard Hove''' was a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.  
  
 
* 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
 
* 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF

Latest revision as of 09:54, 16 November 2021

Richard Hove
BornRichard Hove
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former Minister of Public Service
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe

Richard Hove was a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.

  • 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
  • 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

1962 - B Comm, India.

Service / Career

1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).

  • At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
  • Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
  • Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo

As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.

Events

Further Reading

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See
  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Richard_Hove&oldid=112312"