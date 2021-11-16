Difference between revisions of "Richard Hove"
|+
'''Richard Hove''' a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.
* 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
Richard Hove was a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.
- 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
- 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
1962 - B Comm, India.
Service / Career
1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).
- At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
- Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
- Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020