'''Richard Hove''' was a Zimbabwean politician. He was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Public Service, from Independence.  
'''Richard Chemist Hove''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''. He was the first Minister of [[Public Service]].  
  
 
* 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
 
* 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
Line 87: Line 87:
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.  
'''Born''': '''September 1935''', [[Belingwe]]. <br/>
'''Marriage''': Gertrude. <br/>
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Line 96: Line 97:
 
* At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
 
* At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
 
* Based in Zambia and Mozambique during [[Second Chimurenga ]].
 
* Based in Zambia and Mozambique during [[Second Chimurenga ]].
* Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of [[Herbert Chitepo]]
* Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of [[Herbert Chitepo]].
'''1980''' - elected [[House of Assembly]], Zanu PF, [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>
 
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the '''1980''' Independence Celebrations.
 
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the '''1980''' Independence Celebrations.
  
Line 104: Line 106:
  
  
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Richard Hove
BornRichard Hove
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former Minister of Public Service
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe

Richard Chemist Hove was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. He was the first Minister of Public Service.

  • 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
  • 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]

Personal Details

Born: September 1935, Belingwe.
Marriage: Gertrude.

School / Education

1962 - B Comm, India.

Service / Career

1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).

  • At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
  • Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
  • Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Midlands Province.
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
