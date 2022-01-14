Difference between revisions of "Richard Hove"
'''Richard Hove''' was . He was first Minister of Public Service.
==Personal Details==
* At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
|keywords=politician,Independence,Liberation Struggle,Zimbabwe Government
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 13:24, 14 January 2022
|Richard Hove
|Born
|Richard Hove
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
Richard Chemist Hove was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. He was the first Minister of Public Service.
- 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
- 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]
Personal Details
Born: September 1935, Belingwe.
Marriage: Gertrude.
School / Education
1962 - B Comm, India.
Service / Career
1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).
- At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
- Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
- Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Midlands Province.
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020