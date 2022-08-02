Difference between revisions of "Richard Hove"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 105:
|Line 105:
* [[Solomon Mtinsi]] of PF-ZAPU - 868 votes.
* [[Solomon Mtinsi]] of PF-ZAPU - 868 votes.
* [[Laimon Mukosi]] of UANC - 120 votes.
* [[Laimon Mukosi]] of UANC - 120 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 14:20, 2 August 2022
|Richard Hove
|Born
|Richard Hove
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
Richard Chemist Hove was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. He was the first Minister of Public Service.
- 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
- 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]
Personal Details
Born: September 1935, Belingwe.
Marriage: Gertrude.
School / Education
1962 - B Comm, India.
Service / Career
1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).
- At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
- Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
- Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Midlands Province.
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mberengwa North returned to Parliament:
- Richard Chemist Hove of Zanu PF - 33 897 votes.
- Solomon Mtinsi of PF-ZAPU - 868 votes.
- Laimon Mukosi of UANC - 120 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mberengwa East returned to Parliament:
- Richard Hove of Zanu PF with 21 632 votes,
- Ben Shumba of ZUM with 1 004 votes.
Turnout - 23 355 voters or 51.27 %
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020