In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mberengwa]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:

Richard Chemist Hove was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. He was the first Minister of Public Service.

1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF

1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]

Personal Details

Born: September 1935, Belingwe.

Marriage: Gertrude.



School / Education

1962 - B Comm, India.

Service / Career

1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).

At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.

Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .

Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Midlands Province.

As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mberengwa North returned to Parliament:

Richard Chemist Hove of Zanu PF - 33 897 votes.

of Zanu PF - 33 897 votes. Solomon Mtinsi of PF-ZAPU - 868 votes.

Laimon Mukosi of UANC - 120 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mberengwa East returned to Parliament:

Richard Hove of Zanu PF with 21 632 votes,

of Zanu PF with 21 632 votes, Ben Shumba of ZUM with 1 004 votes.

Turnout - 23 355 voters or 51.27 %

Events

Further Reading