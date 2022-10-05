Pindula

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Gweru]] Urban returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Timothy Lancaster Mukahlera]] of MDC with 12 172 votes,
* '''Richard Chemist Hove''' of Zanu PF with 3 877 votes,
* [[Ruyedzo Mutizwa]], Independent, with 1 019 votes,
* [[Sylvester Bennard Mutesera]] of UP with 117 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Richard Hove
BornRichard Hove
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former Minister of Public Service
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe

Richard Chemist Hove was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. He was the first Minister of Public Service.

  • 1980 - MP for Midlands, Zanu PF
  • 1980 - Minister of Public Service [1]

Personal Details

Born: September 1935, Belingwe.
Marriage: Gertrude.

School / Education

1962 - B Comm, India.

Service / Career

1966 - Tanzania, represented ZANU in Tanzania, Lusaka and Europe (chief representative).

  • At one time, secretary for Foreign Affairs for ZANU.
  • Based in Zambia and Mozambique during Second Chimurenga .
  • Believed to be one of ZANU officials arrested by Zambians following death of Herbert Chitepo.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Midlands Province.
As Minister of Public Works, Hove was responsible for much of the planning and coordination of the 1980 Independence Celebrations.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mberengwa North returned to Parliament:

In 1987, Richard Hove was the Minister of Mines. It co-ordinated mining activities, especially mineral development and exploration export, marketing, mining engineering, geology and metallurgy. [2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mberengwa East returned to Parliament:

  • Richard Hove of Zanu PF with 21 632 votes,
  • Ben Shumba of ZUM with 1 004 votes.

Turnout - 23 355 voters or 51.27 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gweru Urban returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
