In July 2018, Richard Mafosho Chivenga was elected to Ward 33 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2147 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 33 Pfura RDC with 2147 votes, beating Wlibert Mutopa of PRC with 192 votes and Trust Marime of MDC Alliance with 151 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020