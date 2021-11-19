In July 2018, Richard Mafosho Chivenga was elected to Ward 33 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2147 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 33 Pfura RDC with 2147 votes, beating Wlibert Mutopa of PRC with 192 votes and Trust Marime of MDC Alliance with 151 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

