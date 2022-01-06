Moyo was elected Matabeleland North Provincial chairman for Zanu-PF in 2012. In December 2021 Richard Moyo was reelected Matabeleland North Provincial chairman for Zanu-PF.<ref name="SN">[https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/cde-richard-moyo-cv/ Cde Richard Moyo CV], ''Sunday News'', Published: July22, 2018, Retrieved: January 6, 2022</ref><ref name="Pnews">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/06/mary-mliswa-chikoka-becomes-the-first-woman-to-lead-a-province-in-zanu-pfs-history/ Mary Mliswa-Chikoka Becomes The First Woman To Lead A Province In ZANU PF’s History], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 6, 2022</ref>

In 2008 he was elected Umguza District Co-ordinator chairman, a position he held up to 2012 when the Central Committee and Politburo decided to disband all DCCs countrywide. He also represented Zanu-PF in Copac.

Thereafter Richard Moyo was District Youth chairperson for Magobho District for 10 years. In 2004 he was elected District chairperson for Magobho main wing, a position he held up to 2007.

Moyo started political activities at the age of 16, as a Zanu-PF Youth Secretary for Magobho Branch. In 1989 he was voted chairperson of Magobho branch and held that position up to 1994.

Moyo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 15,331 votes.

Richard Moyo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Umguza Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.





Background

Properties

Richard Moyo owns Marsland Farm in Umguza.[3]