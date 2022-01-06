'''Richard Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Umguza]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.

'''Richard Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Umguza]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.

| image = Richard Moyo.jpg <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Richard Moyo <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> Richard Moyo

| name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> Richard Moyo

Richard Moyo is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Umguza Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.

Background

Moyo contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 15,331 votes.

Moyo started political activities at the age of 16, as a Zanu-PF Youth Secretary for Magobho Branch. In 1989 he was voted chairperson of Magobho branch and held that position up to 1994.

Thereafter Richard Moyo was District Youth chairperson for Magobho District for 10 years. In 2004 he was elected District chairperson for Magobho main wing, a position he held up to 2007.

In 2008 he was elected Umguza District Co-ordinator chairman, a position he held up to 2012 when the Central Committee and Politburo decided to disband all DCCs countrywide. He also represented Zanu-PF in Copac.

Moyo was elected Matabeleland North Provincial chairman for Zanu-PF in 2012. In December 2021 Richard Moyo was reelected Matabeleland North Provincial chairman for Zanu-PF.[1][2]

Properties

Richard Moyo owns Marsland Farm in Umguza.[3]