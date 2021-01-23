Pindula

(Created page with "thumb|Richard Mubaiwa'''Richard Mubaiwa''' is the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Investment Authority. ==Background== ===Age== He...")
Richard Mubaiwa

Richard Mubaiwa is the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

Background

He was born on 28 February 1967.[1]

References

  1. List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., NewZealand Immigration, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 23, 2021
