|Richard Mubaiwa
|Born
|February 28, 1967
|Died
|January 22, 2021
|Occupation
|Employer
|Zimbabwe Investment Authority
Richard Mubaiwa was a Zimbabwean business executive and former chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.
Background
He was born on 28 February 1967.[1]
Education
Mubaiwa was a holder of a BSc (Hons), Economics and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), both from the University of Zimbabwe. In addition, he had a number of postgraduate qualifications in leadership and management and other areas such as Quality Management, Marketing Management, Attracting Foreign Direct Investment, and Export Promotion.[2]
Career
He joined the then Zimbabwe Investment Centre in 1994 as an Investment Promotion Officer and rose through the ranks until he was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Investment Authority in 2008 after the merger of the Zimbabwe Investment Centre (ZIC) and Zimbabwe Export Processing Zones Authority (ZEPZA). Previously he worked for the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) from 1992 to 1994 as a Trade Development Executive and also the Ministry of Industry and Commerce from 1986 to 1992 where he served in various capacities in the International Trade Division.[2]
Death
He died on 22 January 2021.
References
- ↑ List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., NewZealand Immigration, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 23, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 RICHARD MUBAIWA, Mtilikwe Consulting, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 23, 2021