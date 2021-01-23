Mubaiwa was a holder of a BSc (Hons), Economics and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), both from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. In addition, he had a number of postgraduate qualifications in leadership and management and other areas such as Quality Management, Marketing Management, Attracting Foreign Direct Investment, and Export Promotion.<ref name="M"/>

Richard Mubaiwa was a Zimbabwean business executive and former chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

Background

He was born on 28 February 1967.[1]

Education

Mubaiwa was a holder of a BSc (Hons), Economics and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), both from the University of Zimbabwe. In addition, he had a number of postgraduate qualifications in leadership and management and other areas such as Quality Management, Marketing Management, Attracting Foreign Direct Investment, and Export Promotion.[2]

Career

He joined the then Zimbabwe Investment Centre in 1994 as an Investment Promotion Officer and rose through the ranks until he was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Investment Authority in 2008 after the merger of the Zimbabwe Investment Centre (ZIC) and Zimbabwe Export Processing Zones Authority (ZEPZA). Previously he worked for the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) from 1992 to 1994 as a Trade Development Executive and also the Ministry of Industry and Commerce from 1986 to 1992 where he served in various capacities in the International Trade Division.[2]

Death

He died on 22 January 2021.