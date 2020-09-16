Difference between revisions of "Richard Musekiwa"

In July 2018, Richard Musekiwa was elected to Ward 7 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3395 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Masvingo Municipality with 3395 votes, beating Talent Majoni of Zanu-PF with 1936 votes, Charles Chipetu of MDC-T with 457 votes, Prince Nato of UDA with 197 votes, Edson Chivurukute, independent with 155 votes, Takarindwa Jori, independent with 77 votes, Crispo Matenda-Shumba, independent with 47 votes, Admire Prazin Dhovie of PRC with 37 votes and Admire Mushanyuki of PPPZ with 9 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

