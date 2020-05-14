Difference between revisions of "Richard Mwembe"

In July 2018, Richard Mwembe was elected to Ward 16 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1240 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Binga RDC with 1240 votes, beating David Muleya, independent with 1006 votes, James Chikono of Zanu-PF with 556 votes, Amos Muzamba of ZIPP with 348 votes and Nqobani Mhlanga of ZAPU with 156 votes. [1]

