Latest revision as of 11:35, 25 February 2022
In July 2018, Richard Sithole was elected to Ward 28 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1304 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chaminuka RDC with 1304 votes, beating Godfrey Sikosana of PRC with 150 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022