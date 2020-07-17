Difference between revisions of "Richard Tentone"

Richard has a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Theatre Arts with Midlands State University (MSU) obtained through [http://www.cca-africa.ac.zw/ College of Creative Arts Africa (CCA-Africa) ] and a diploma in Advertising and Public relations from the then College of Professional Management, now Oxford College, in the United Kingdom.

Richard Tentone was born on 30 October 1983 in Concession, Zimbabwe, to a Tanzanian - Winston Jerald Tentone and a Mozambiquan - Jane Forani Kumbidzi. Growing up, Richard stayed in Dandamera, Marondera, Mt. Darwin, Madziwa, Murewa, Bindura and Harare during the start of his professional years. Richard went to Nyamaropa Primary School in Madziwa, Gezi School and Nyamutumbu Secondary in Murewa and then Dindinyongwe Secondary in Bindura. He had a brief night school stint in 2002 at Courtney Selous School in Harare. Between 2006 and 2007 Richard was enrolled at Herentals College for Advanced Level studies. He went on to work for Ecole European College as an ICT Apprentice to Tawanda Nago.

Richard worked for Support Tech, ZAGREVA, Siankope International and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) as an ICT Support Technician. Between 2012 and 2018 Richard worked as an ICT consultant to Zimbabwe Energy Workers Union (ZEWU). Richard has a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Theatre Arts with Midlands State University (MSU) obtained through College of Creative Arts Africa (CCA-Africa) and a diploma in Advertising and Public relations from the then College of Professional Management, now Oxford College, in the United Kingdom. Richard was the founding Chief Operating Officer for Citycard Private Limited, founding Administrator and Finance Director for Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors (ZUDAC) alongside Fredrick Maguramhinga. He continues to consult and offer guidance to ZUDAC. Apart from being a technology consultant Richard is a screenwriter, director, author, businessman and marketer. Richard partly owns Midagasha Global, Trainsoft PBC, Celebrity Arts Trust (CAT) and founded Cinema Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) in 2020.