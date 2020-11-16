Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Richard Vitirinyu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Richard Vitirinyu''' was elected to Ward 3 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 803 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be f...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 06:56, 16 November 2020

In July 2018, Richard Vitirinyu was elected to Ward 3 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 803 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chinhoyi Municipality with 803 votes, beating Martin Dhumbura, independent with 445 votes, John Muzavazi of Zanu-PF with 413 votes, Tapfumanei Chiwara of Zanu-PF with 363 votes, Caroline Gore of PRC with 54 votes and Mike Timothy Musungo, independent with 44 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Richard_Vitirinyu&oldid=94797"