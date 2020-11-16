Difference between revisions of "Richard Vitirinyu"

In July 2018, Richard Vitirinyu was elected to Ward 3 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 803 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chinhoyi Municipality with 803 votes, beating Martin Dhumbura, independent with 445 votes, John Muzavazi of Zanu-PF with 413 votes, Tapfumanei Chiwara of Zanu-PF with 363 votes, Caroline Gore of PRC with 54 votes and Mike Timothy Musungo, independent with 44 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

