[[File:Zimbabwe Richest.jpg|thumb|Zimbabwe's richest people in 2019]] This the list of [[Zimbabwe]]'s richest people according to an article by [[The Sunday Mail]]:

As of 3 May 2021, Strive Masiyiwa's real-time net worth is US$1.5 Billion. He owns just over 50% of the publicly traded Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which is one part of his larger Econet Group. Masiyiwa also owns just over half of the private company Liquid Telecom, which provides fiber optic and satellite services to telecom firms across Africa. His other assets include stakes in mobile phone networks in Burundi and Lesotho, and investments in fintech and power distribution firms in Africa. He was listed as number 16 on Africa's Billionaires 2021 list. [1]

The Herald in 2013 estimated that Shingai Mutasa's net worth was US$142 million. The publication stated that Mutasa's net worth might have been understated because the mogul is private.[2] Mutasa owns TA Holdings and is the brains behind Zimbabwe’s tallest shopping mall, Joina City. He came up with the idea of the structure following his wide-ranging conversation with a renowned architect, the late Vernon Mwamuka.[3]

Philip Matarinyika co-founded Nyaradzo Insurance in 2001 with two other partners. Since then, his company has evolved to Nyaradzo Group, which encompasses Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance Company, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Sahwira Events, Calundike Exports and Eureka Insurance Brokers. Mataranyika has an estimated net worth of US$160 million.[3]

Moses Chingwena has interests in Duly Holdings, Premier Auto Services and Kia Legacy. Chingwena started Croco Motors in partnership with his wife and cousin Farai Matsika.

Within a year of starting operations, Croco Motors acquired the Mazda dealership. lt is believed that Chingwena has shares in a number of other companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.[3]

Whilst her actual or estimated net worth is unknown, Divine Ndhlukula who started Securico, reported collected an annual revenue of US13 million with a staff complement of 3 400 according to a 2013 article by The Herald.[2]

Emmanuel Makandiwa has not publicly declared his net worth.[4] He is the founding leader of United Family International Church (UFIC). Makandiwa owns Havilah Gold, Radar Holdings as well as Sterkinekor’s Zimbabwe and Zambia.[3]

He has an estimated to have a net worth of over US$270 million.[3] In 2013, Chiyangwa had a Rolls Royce Phantom which at the time was worth US$475 000, a Bentley (US$350 000), a Mercedes-Benz GLS (US$300 000) substantial shareholding in 39 companies and interests in over 100 properties.[2]



