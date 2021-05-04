Zimbabwe's richest people in 2019

This the list of Zimbabwe's richest people according to an article by The Sunday Mail. The people are not listed in any particular order.





Takudzwa Razemba who owns Orbz Investment Corporation. According to a list compiled by Zimdev his empire in 2013 was worth US$780 million. In a 2013 interview, he admitted that he is a multi-millionaire and said he had plans of creating one of the biggest stockbroking firms in Southern Africa and also open a commercial bank. Some of his businesses are listed on the FTSE and the London Stock Exchange. The companies are operating in the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mexico, Dubai, and Canada.

He however said he did not want people to know he is rich saying:

"There is a serious problem of the ‘pull-him-down’ syndrome in this country. When people see you climb the ladder or when they know how much you are worth, they want to see you down and destroyed,” he said in an interview earlier this year. He added that you survive best when people know nothing about you. I don’t want to be in the limelight, the media destroys people’s lives especially when you are a public figure.”

[1]

As of 3 May 2021, Strive Masiyiwa's real-time net worth is US$1.5 Billion. He owns just over 50% of the publicly traded Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which is one part of his larger Econet Group. Masiyiwa also owns just over half of the private company Liquid Telecom, which provides fiber optic and satellite services to telecom firms across Africa. His other assets include stakes in mobile phone networks in Burundi and Lesotho, and investments in fintech and power distribution firms in Africa. He was listed as number 16 on Africa's Billionaires 2021 list. [2]

The Herald in 2013 estimated that Shingai Mutasa's net worth was US$142 million. The publication stated that Mutasa's net worth might have been understated because the mogul is private.[1] Mutasa owns TA Holdings and is the brains behind Zimbabwe’s tallest shopping mall, Joina City. He came up with the idea of the structure following his wide-ranging conversation with a renowned architect, the late Vernon Mwamuka.[3]

Philip Matarinyika co-founded Nyaradzo Insurance in 2001 with two other partners. Since then, his company has evolved to Nyaradzo Group, which encompasses Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance Company, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Sahwira Events, Calundike Exports and Eureka Insurance Brokers. Mataranyika has an estimated net worth of US$160 million.[3]

Moses Chingwena has interests in Duly Holdings, Premier Auto Services and Kia Legacy. Chingwena started Croco Motors in partnership with his wife and cousin Farai Matsika.

Within a year of starting operations, Croco Motors acquired the Mazda dealership. lt is believed that Chingwena has shares in a number of other companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.[3]

Whilst her actual or estimated net worth is unknown, Divine Ndhlukula who started Securico, reported collected an annual revenue of US13 million with a staff complement of 3 400 according to a 2013 article by The Herald.[1]

Emmanuel Makandiwa has not publicly declared his net worth.[4] He is the founding leader of United Family International Church (UFIC). Makandiwa owns Havilah Gold, Radar Holdings as well as Sterkinekor’s Zimbabwe and Zambia.[3]

He has an estimated to have a net worth of over US$270 million.[3] In 2013, Chiyangwa had a Rolls Royce Phantom which at the time was worth US$475 000, a Bentley (US$350 000), a Mercedes-Benz GLS (US$300 000) substantial shareholding in 39 companies and interests in over 100 properties.[1]

Zed Koudounaris born Zinona Koudounaris is the co-founder of Innscor Africa Limited. He has shares in companies like Padenga, Colcom, Axia Holdings, Simbisa Brands and National Foods.[3] He was named in the Panama Papers. Zinona Koudounaris and Michael Fowler operating through lawyers and accountants, opened four companies in the British Virgin Islands and transferred money from their salaries to the firms in 2015. This was apparently in violation of Zimbabwe's laws which prevent money earned in Zimbabwe from being transferred to offshore accounts unless approved by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.[5]