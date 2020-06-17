Difference between revisions of "Richman Rangwani"

From Pindula
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', Richman Rangwani was elected to Ward 1 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 842 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 11:20, 17 June 2020

In July 2018, Richman Rangwani was elected to Ward 1 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 842 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC with 842 votes, beating Charles Mapininga of MDC-Alliance with 492 votes, Getrude Madembo of PRC with 65 votes, Apholia Moyo, independent with 42 votes and Svinurayi Mubayiwa of ZIPP with 16 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Richman_Rangwani&oldid=89571"