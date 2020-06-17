Difference between revisions of "Richman Rangwani"

In July 2018, Richman Rangwani was elected to Ward 1 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 842 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC with 842 votes, beating Charles Mapininga of MDC-Alliance with 492 votes, Getrude Madembo of PRC with 65 votes, Apholia Moyo, independent with 42 votes and Svinurayi Mubayiwa of ZIPP with 16 votes. [1]

Events

