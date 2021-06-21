Difference between revisions of "Richmond Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Richmond Secondary School is in [Mhangura]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
|+
Richmond Secondary Schoolis in [Mhangura]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 12:40, 21 June 2021
Richmond Secondary School is in Mhangura, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Richmond Farm Homestead, 17 Mhangura Rd, Mhangura.
Telephone: 0605800.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.