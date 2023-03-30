In '''May 2020''', [[Uebert Angel]] sent '''Rikki Doolan''' and wife Nichola out to buy a white Mercedes Benz C class sedan. Doolan believed the vehicle was for [[Uebert Angel]]’s company, however when they arrived at Prophet Angel’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) that they were told the car is actually theirs. <ref name="Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2020/05/07/uebert-angel-stuns-his-spokesman-by-buying-him-mercedes-benz-c-class-sedan/ Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class], Nehanda Radio, Published: 7 May 2020, Retrieved: 27 March 2023''</ref>

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family .

''' Rikki Doolan ''' is a preacher and gospel singer in Middlesbrough , UK. In ''' 2023 ''' , he was mentioned in an [[al Jazeera]] documentary called ''Gold Mafia''.

Rikki Doolan and Eland

Marriage: to Nichola.



Events

