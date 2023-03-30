Difference between revisions of "Rikki Doolan"
Revision as of 10:35, 30 March 2023
Rikki Doolan is a preacher and gospel singer in Middlesbrough, UK. In 2023, he was mentioned in an al Jazeera documentary called Gold Mafia.
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: to Nichola.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
In May 2020, Uebert Angel sent Rikki Doolan and wife Nichola out to buy a white Mercedes Benz C class sedan. Doolan believed the vehicle was for Uebert Angel’s company, however when they arrived at Prophet Angel’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) that they were told the car is actually theirs. [1]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class, Nehanda Radio, Published: 7 May 2020, Retrieved: 27 March 2023