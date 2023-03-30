In '''May 2020''', [[Uebert Angel]] sent '''Rikki Doolan''' and wife Nichola out to buy a white Mercedes Benz C class sedan. Doolan believed the vehicle was for [[Uebert Angel]]’s company, however when they arrived at Prophet Angel’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) that they were told the car is actually theirs. <ref name="Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2020/05/07/uebert-angel-stuns-his-spokesman-by-buying-him-mercedes-benz-c-class-sedan/ Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class], Nehanda Radio, Published: 7 May 2020, Retrieved: 27 March 2023''</ref>

In '''October 2016''', '''Rikki Doolan''' posted a picture of himself on social media holding a rifle over the body of an Eland he killed. He said he was surprised by the reactions, which included death threats. <ref name="Christian preacher claims he was sent death threats over hunting picture"> [https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/christian-preacher-claims-sent-death-11992857 Christian preacher claims he was sent death threats over hunting picture], Teesside News, Published: 7 October 2016, Retrieved: 26 March 2023''</ref>

'''Rikki Doolan''' is a businessman, preacher and gospel singer in Middlesbrough, UK . He is a pastor at Spirit Embassy, Personal Assistant to Prophet [[Uebert Angel]] . In '''2023''', he was mentioned in an [[ Aljazeera 2023 Zimbabwe Corruption Documentary|Al Jazeera]] documentary called ''Gold Mafia''.

Rikki Doolan and Eland

Personal Details

Born: Lives in Middlesborough.

Marriage: to Nichola.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

