Central to Angel’s alleged gold-for-dirty money operations was [[Henrietta Rushwaya]], president of the Zimbabwe Miners Association. Rushwaya, is also the niece of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], and told Angel and the reporters on a phone call that smuggling 100kg of gold each week would be no problem. “They can buy the gold directly in cash, because we are the only sector in the country that is paying in foreign exchange on a cash basis,” Rushwaya said during the call. Doolan offered to set up a face-to-face meeting with Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in '''2021'''. The gang also offered to help launder money by building properties near the tourist town of Victoria Falls. <ref name=" Top Zimbabwe ambassador involved in gold smuggling scheme"> [https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/23/top-zimbabwe-ambassador-gold-smuggling Top Zimbabwe ambassador involved in gold smuggling scheme], Al Jazeera, Published: 23 March 2023, Retrieved: 30 March 2023''</ref>

In '''March 2023''', an [[Al Jazeera]] documentary called Gold Mafia (the first of four) alleged that [[Uebert Angel]], an influential Zimbabwean diplomat (appointed March 2021 by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]), offered to use his status to launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme. The documentary alleges that gangs have turned Western sanctions into an opportunity to smuggle large quantities of gold and launder hundreds of millions of dollars through a complex web of companies and bribes. Al Jazeera reporters, posed as Chinese nationals who were looking to launder large sums of money. The 44-year-old Angel, who claims to be a prophet and heads a congregation — the Good News Church — with branches in 15 countries, his business partner Rikki Doolan, said they could facilitate this.

In '''May 2020''', [[Uebert Angel]] sent '''Rikki Doolan''' and wife Nichola out to buy a white Mercedes Benz C class sedan. Doolan believed the vehicle was for [[Uebert Angel]]’s company, however when they arrived at Prophet Angel’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) that they were told the car is actually theirs. <ref name="Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2020/05/07/uebert-angel-stuns-his-spokesman-by-buying-him-mercedes-benz-c-class-sedan/ Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class], Nehanda Radio, Published: 7 May 2020, Retrieved: 27 March 2023''</ref>

Rikki Doolan and Eland

Rikki Doolan is a businessman, preacher and gospel singer in Middlesbrough, UK. He is a pastor at Spirit Embassy, Personal Assistant to Prophet Uebert Angel. In 2023, he was mentioned in an Al Jazeera documentary called Gold Mafia.

Personal Details

Born: Lives in Middlesborough.

Marriage: to Nichola.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

In October 2016, Rikki Doolan posted a picture of himself on social media holding a rifle over the body of an Eland he killed. He said he was surprised by the reactions, which included death threats. [1]

In May 2020, Uebert Angel sent Rikki Doolan and wife Nichola out to buy a white Mercedes Benz C class sedan. Doolan believed the vehicle was for Uebert Angel’s company, however when they arrived at Prophet Angel’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) that they were told the car is actually theirs. [2]

