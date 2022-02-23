Riky Rick real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, was an award-winning South African rapper, songwriter, singer, composer, actor, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. He was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records. He was also a member of the group Boyz N Bucks.

Background

Riky Rick was born on 20 July 1987 and was raised in KwaMashu township near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.[1] He made his way to Johannesburg to pursue a career in film but ended up teaching himself how to produce music as part of a school project.[2]

Riky Rick left behind his mother and five siblings.[3]

Wife & Children

Riky Rick was married to Bianca Naidoo. He had two sons Maik and

Education

Riky Rick attended The South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance, where he studied film production.[1]

Music Career

He released his first single Barbershop featuring Da L.E.S. He then rose to fame following the release of his hit single Nafukwa aka FOKJULLENAAIERS. Nafukwa is a word Riky made up.[4] Riky Rick then released Amantombazane which was followed by Amantombazane (Remix) featuring fellow South African recording artists OkMalumkoolKat, Maggz, Kwesta, Ginger Bread Man, Kid X, Nadia Nakai and DJ Dimplez. In 2014 he released the single Boss Zonke.

On 3 April 2015, he released his debut studio album Family Values.[5] The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) with sales of 50 000 units.[13] On 24 April 2016 his single "Sondela", featuring Zano was released, which was dedicated to his real love.[14] On 28 October 2016 his major debut single "Boss Zonke" was released, which peaked at number 3 on the SA Hip Hop Top Ten List. In June 2016 his single "Sidlukotini" was released.

Makhado released the Scooby Snacks EP that features only one artist, Frank Casino. It includes the tracks "Oh Lord", "Bandz Over Fans" and "Family" (featuring Frank Casino). He released "Buy It Out" on 15 September 2017. In November 2018, Makhado announced his first concert called "Cotton Fest", which he headlined on 2 February 2019.

On 2 July 2021, he released a single "Forever" with Frank Casino.

Acting

Riky Rick played the role of Mandellic, a music producer on the South African drama ISIBAYA.[6]

Awards

He received two nominations at the 2014 Channel O awards, four at the 2014 South African Hip Hop Awards and one nomination at the 2014 South African Music Awards.[6]