Ringson Chitsiko died on 10 August 2021. The cause of his death was not established. Permanent Secretary Dr [[John Basera]] confirmed the death.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/former-agric-perm-sec-chitsiko-dies/ Former Agric Perm Sec Chitsiko Dies], ''The Herald'', Published: August 10, 2021, Retrieved: August 10, 2021</ref>

'''Ringson Chitsiko''' was permanent secretary in the Ministry of [[Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement]], and was retained in the newly titled Ministry of [[Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate]] in '''September 2018'''.

'''Ringson Chitsiko''' was permanent secretary in the Ministry of [[Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement]], and was retained in the newly titled Ministry of [[Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate]] in '''September 2018'''.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.

Death

Ringson Chitsiko died on 10 August 2021. The cause of his death was not established. Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera confirmed the death.[2]